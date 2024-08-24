EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Sexual Assault Accuser Says She Fears For Her Life In Bid To Stay Anonymous

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy and former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre want a New York judge to force a sexual assault accuser to reveal her name.

A woman asked a New York judge to maintain her anonymity in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and the label’s former president Harve Pierre. The alleged victim’s attorney opposed Diddy and Pierre’s legal efforts to force her to reveal her name on Friday (August 23).

“Defendants’ motion is nothing more than a scare tactic and ploy to deter litigation against an already crumbling empire that can no longer hide behind the smoke screens of its money, power and fame,” Jane Doe’s lawyer Jeffrey Anderson argued.

Jane Doe accused Pierre of sexually assaulting her multiple times between 2016 and 2017 in a 2023 lawsuit. She sued Diddy’s Bad Boy Records for negligence and enabling Pierre’s alleged crimes.

Multiple women sued Diddy and his associates for sexual assault, among other allegations, over the past year. Many of his accusers have disclosed their identities, but two lawsuits involving Pierre were filed by women who wished to remain anonymous. The aforementioned Jane Doe has only been identified as Pierre’s former assistant.

“Because of my former employer’s power and influence, I fear that I will be harassed and ridiculed if my identity was made public in connection with these claims,” she explained. “I am concerned for my physical safety and the safety of my family.”

Jane Doe hasn’t informed her family about the lawsuit or what Pierre allegedly did to her. She hopes the court will protect her identity.

“This is a source of shame and embarrassment for me,” she said. “Should my identity be made public, I risk negative repercussions to my employment due to the stigma associated with being a victim of sexual assault. I fear others will view me negatively and my reputation will be negatively impacted. My mental health will suffer if I was forced to disclose my identity publicly. I should not have to be subjected to further harm in my efforts to seek accountability for what was done to me.”

Diddy is the subject of a federal investigation over sex trafficking allegations. The embattled mogul’s lawyers maintain his innocence.