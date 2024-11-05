Diddy Sexual Assault Accuser Secures Big Win With New Ruling

A New York judge won’t force an Arizona woman to disclose her identity after she sued Sean “Diddy” for rape. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge Vernon Broderick approved the plaintiff’s request to proceed anonymously on Monday (November 4). The woman identified as Jane Doe accused Diddy of raping her in Las Vegas […]

The woman identified as Jane Doe accused Diddy of raping her in Las Vegas in 2024. Doe was invited to one of Diddy’s parties by a promoter known as “International Smoove.” She went back to Diddy’s hotel for an afterparty and allegedly lost control of her motor functions after consuming drinks provided by Diddy.

“Plaintiff did as was suggested by Combs and took a few sips of what she thought to be vodka from one of the open bottles, but about 40 minutes after having 1-2 drinks from the Ciroc bottle, Plaintiff began to feel nauseated and dizzy, slowly losing control of her motor functions,” her lawyers wrote. “This occurred at around 8 p.m. in the evening … Plaintiff informed ‘Smoove’ that she did not feel well, and likely would need to leave the party soon. ‘Smoove’ directed her to an empty bedroom in the suite and told her to lie down there until she felt better. He told her not to worry about being disturbed because the door would be locked. The next thing Plaintiff recalls is waking up the following morning feeling very groggy and sore. Her entire body hurt, and it felt difficult to move.”

Her attorneys continued, “As soon as she awoke, she saw Combs in the corner of the room, shirtless and yelling loudly and with animation at someone over the phone. He was the only person in the room with her and it was clear that someone else had been in the bed with her. Out of fear and confusion, Plaintiff remained silent and still until Combs left the room and she heard the front door to the suite close Plaintiff eventually got up and realized she was naked and her general soreness was more aggravated in her genital area. Plaintiff was horrified to realize that she was raped by Combs.”

Doe said she slept for two entire days following the incident. She “struggled with intense emotional pain and mental health issues, feeling disgusted and deeply depressed.” She sought damages for battery and false imprisonment.

Judge Broderick allowed Doe to remain anonymous unlike a different judge handling one of the many “Jane Doe” lawsuits against Diddy. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ordered a Tennessee woman to reveal herself if she wanted to continue suing Diddy in October.

Diddy remains in jail on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. His criminal trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.