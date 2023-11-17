Diddy Allegedly The Subject Of A Criminal Investigation By The NYPD  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is reportedly under secret investigation by the NYPD, although it’s unclear if the case involves his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Hours after news broke that Diddy is being sued by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura for rape and years of abuse, a new report places the Bad Boy Records mogul at the center of a criminal investigation by the NYPD.

According to TMZ, Diddy is under secret investigation by the NYPD. While it’s unclear if the complaint was made by Ventura, the outlet claims, “there is strong evidence it involves sexual assault.”

In an official statement, the NYPD told TMZ:

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

The publication also claims sources informed them that there is an active, open case under the name, “Sean Combs.” However, the case file is reportedly “locked,” and access to any information is restricted.

In addition, TMZ reportedly made inquiries in other jurisdictions, including Miami, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, all regions Ventura mentioned in her lawsuit against Diddy. The outlet found no other police reports or investigations related to Diddy or Ventura.

Cassie Ventura sued Diddy in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday (November 16). She alleges years of abuse at the hands of her former boyfriend and claims he raped her in 2018.

“After years in silence and darkness,” Ventura said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Diddy, said his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.” He says Diddy is the subject of a $30 million shakedown attempt “aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation.”