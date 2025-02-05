Diddy Accused Of Assaulting Women In Hell Night At Trump Hotel

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces two lawsuits by two women accusing him of orchestrating brutal sexual assaults at the Trump Hotel.

Diddy’s legal situation just got worse and now President Trump’s crown jewel—the Trump Hotel—is being dragged into the disgraced mogul’s legal crisis.

Two women just filed separate lawsuits accusing Diddy of orchestrating violent sexual assaults at the New York City hotel.

The two women, both filing under the pseudonym Jane Doe, allege that the music mogul drugged, imprisoned and sexually assaulted them—or had his associates do so at his direction—using intimidation, narcotics and his immense power to silence victims​.

One lawsuit details a nightmarish scene in which the plaintiff attended an event at the now-defunct Limelight nightclub, which has been described as “pagan Rome on acid.”

Diddy was hosting a multi-floor party featuring drug use and alleged sex parties on the upper levels. While dating one of Diddy’s security guards at the time, Jane Doe claims that the Bad Boy founder intervened and told her to wait in a back room after a heated argument.

Soon after, her boyfriend allegedly entered and slapped her in the face while Diddy ensured she had no way of leaving the venue​. In the wee hours of the morning, Diddy and his security guard transported the woman and her friend against their will to the Trump Hotel, taking them to a penthouse suite.

The women were given drugs they didn’t consent to taking, they claim, and were then allegedly forced to participate in group sex acts. The plaintiff states that at one point, a club promoter raped her at Diddy’s direction while he sat and watched.

She says she and her friend were trapped in the penthouse for hours before finally being allowed to leave. The second lawsuit describes a disturbingly similar encounter.

Jane Doe 2 claims she was recruited to serve as a bottle service girl at a party thrown by Diddy, agreeing to the job after being offered $2,000 in cash.

Upon arrival, she was reportedly given a specific outfit to wear—one chosen by Diddy—and a drink that believed was laced with drugs​.



Jane Doe 2 alleges that shortly after consuming the drink, she lost control of her body and became incapacitated.

She states that Diddy and his associates took advantage of her vulnerable state, subjecting her to repeated sexual assaults while she drifted in and out of consciousness.

She describes Diddy as orchestrating the entire ordeal, directing his associates to rape her while he watched.

“Plaintiff recalls seeing Combs fully naked at one point and witnessing another man sodomizing him. Plaintiff believes that the assault may have been videotaped and later reached out to Combs to request that he delete the video, but Combs refused to comply,” according to Tony Buzbee, who’s representing both women.

Neither Trump nor the hotel are defendants in the lawsuit. As for Diddy, he remains behind bars on separate RICO and sex trafficking charges, but his attorneys have continued to deny all allegations.