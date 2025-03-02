Diddy Accused Of Assaulting His Friend’s 14-Year-Old Son While Woman Filmed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself entangled in fresh legal challenges as a filed lawsuit accuses him of a serious assault from nearly two decades ago.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is at the center of controversy amid disturbing allegations filed against him yesterday involving a 14-year-old boy in 2006.

An unnamed plaintiff accused Diddy of meeting him in the lobby of an upscale hotel near Madison Square.

The teenager, linked to the music mogul through his father, who was tight with Diddy, allegedly accepted the Bad Boy’s founder’s invite to a private gathering.

The plaintiff believed the meeting could provide a chance to showcase his musical talents and enjoy a drink.

Once secluded in the hotel room, the atmosphere allegedly shifted. The complaint states Diddy provided a drink to the minor, accompanied by music.

After consuming the beverage, the plaintiff described a wave of incapacitating fatigue, slipping into semi-consciousness. This vulnerability, the lawsuit claims, left him unaware of the substances affecting him.

The narrative darkened as the plaintiff detailed waking up with Diddy sodomizing him.

Adding another layer of despicableness, the lawsuit cites a woman in the room, reportedly asking Diddy if she should continue filming, to which he allegedly replied affirmatively.

Disoriented and injured, the minor later chose silence over confrontation, fearing retaliation from the mogul’s formidable network and his father’s ties to the rap star.

Diddy, who is currently held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center facing RICO and sex trafficking charges, has previously denied the allegations.