Diddy Thinks About His Billionaire Status “Every Day”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy always has his money on his mind, and his mind on his money. The mogul said he thinks about being a billionaire everyday!

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has revealed that he thinks about his billionaire status “every day.”

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the renowned rapper discussed his successes.

When he was asked whether he thinks about his billionaire status at night, Diddy replied with a laugh, “I think about it every day.”

“Look you have to understand me, I’m self-made I come from just putting two quarters together, $2 together, I was a paperboy when I was 12,” he explained of his childhood. “I wasn’t even allowed to be a paperboy, I was running a paperboy scam, you know what I’m saying, so I was delivering papers for paperboys and I was splitting the money with them.”

The 53-year-old continued, “You know from cleaning bathrooms in New York during the heatwave, just things that were just you know really, painting houses. You know doing all types of things so it’s like you work hard, you get what you deserve, and I’m blessed to have had people support me.”

The talk show host then asked Diddy who would be “the most surprised” at his current level of success.

“I would say my first girlfriend,” the Diddy responded.

After declining to reveal the girl’s name, Diddy told Jimmy, “She messed with my best friend and broke my heart.”

In 2022, Forbes estimated Diddy’s net worth to be at $1 billion.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper discussed his latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, which he described as an “R&B masterpiece.”

The album, which was released in September, features artists including Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Burna Boy, Busta Rhymes and more.