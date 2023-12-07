Cassie’s Lawyers To Represent New Woman Accusing Diddy Of Sexual Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently experiencing his most troubling legal fight since being arrested on a weapons charge in 1999. Over the last several weeks, multiple women have accused Diddy of sexual and physical abuse.

Cassie Ventura became the most high-profile person to sue Diddy under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The R&B singer accused her ex-boyfriend of rape, assault and other crimes. The two sides quickly settled that lawsuit out of court.

Diddy still has other alleged victims filing lawsuits against him. Two more women sued the 54-year-old Bad Boy Entertainment founder. Those separate sexual assault lawsuits were both filed on November 23 and are still pending.

Another unnamed woman claims Diddy and two other men raped her when she was 17 years old. Her lawsuit also names Harve Pierre, former Bad Boy Entertainment president, as a defendant. According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the latest plaintiff hired the same lawyers who represented Cassie in her lawsuit.

Jane Doe’s complaint reads, “This is now the fifth lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs in the last three weeks. Incredibly, the allegations brought by Ms. Doe are in many ways even more egregious than those brought by his prior victims.”

The same lawyers who represented Cassie in her quickly settled lawsuit against Diddy have sued him again, this time on behalf of a woman who's staying anonymous.



This complaint has a "trigger warning" on the front page, too, just like Cassie's did. pic.twitter.com/AJJXFNnrD3 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 6, 2023

Diddy Claims Sexual Assault Accusers Are Looking For A “Quick Payday”

Despite settling with Cassie for an undisclosed amount, Diddy has blatantly denied all of the sexual misconduct and abuse allegations. The Love Album: Off the Grid creator released a statement addressing the women’s accusations.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy posted on social media.

He also added, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In addition, Diddy temporarily stepped down as the chairman of Revolt. The network stated, “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of Revolt — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and that continues.”