EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Leaked Texts To Cassie Shows Violent Aftermath Of Assault

Newly released text messages show Cassie protesting her treatment after an incident in an L.A. hotel where Diddy allegedly assaulted her.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is under new scrutiny as text messages released by the government show his ex-girlfriend Cassie protesting her treatment after a violent altercation at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

The shocking texts follow harrowing security footage that was also released, capturing Diddy chasing and assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway.

“I have a black eye and fat lip. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done…I still have crazy bruising,” Cassie sent in a message detailing the aftermath of the assault.

Further texts reveal the intensity of the assault: “I turn my head for a second, and you get f##### up, and you drag me down the hall by my hair…I have bleeding cuts…You hit me in the head two good times.”

The altercation, recorded on hotel security cameras in March 2016, shows a disturbing scene: Diddy, dressed in only a towel, grabs Cassie by the neck before throwing her to the ground.

He then kicks her repeatedly and drags her across the hallway, hurling glass vases in her direction.

“When you get f##### up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child,” Cassie texted, illustrating the growing rift between the couple.

Cassie took legal action in 2023 under the Adult Survivors Act, filing a lawsuit that detailed years of physical and sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was settled within 24 hours, though the settlement terms remain confidential.

Diddy initially denied the claims, later issuing a video in which he apologized for his behavior, calling it “inexcusable” while stating that he had since sought therapy.

Though the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declared that it would not prosecute Diddy due to the time elapsed since the incident, federal authorities are pursuing separate racketeering and sex trafficking charges against him.

Diddy is currently facing a three-count federal indictment, which alleges his involvement in organizing extensive criminal activities, including sex trafficking, kidnappings, and violent assaults.

He is currently being held at the MDC jail in Brooklyn without bond.