Diddy Accused Of Drugging, Assaulting Contest Winner

Diddy has been accused in a new lawsuit of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman during a party in New York City in 2006.

The lawsuit, filed by LaTroya Grayson, claims the incident occurred at an exclusive event hosted by Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs after she and her sibling won a contest organized by an Oklahoma radio station.

The prize included airfare, accommodations in Manhattan, and access to what was initially promoted as Combs’ “White Party,” which later turned into a “Black Party.”

Grayson alleges that she entered the party alone after security prevented her sibling from joining her. She says she consumed two cocktails before feeling extremely disoriented and heading to the restroom.

According to the court documents, her memory of the evening abruptly ends there. The lawsuit says Grayson woke up hours later at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center wearing a torn shirt and no undergarments.

She reportedly had no recollection of how she ended up at the hospital, an assertion outlined in the filing.

After returning to Oklahoma, she claims she received an anonymous phone call from a woman who warned her against pursuing legal action against Combs.

The alleged threat, paired with the trauma of the experience, prevented Grayson from coming forward for years, her legal team states.

This lawsuit comes amid a growing number of allegations against Combs, who has faced accusations of violence, coercion, and misconduct from over two dozen women.

He is currently jailed at the MDC lockup in Brooklyn, where he is being held without bond on sex trafficking and RICO charges.

The Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur has not publicly commented on the recent claims.