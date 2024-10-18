Prosecutors Scoff At Diddy’s “Emergency” Pleas From Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy awaits trial for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Federal prosecutors asked a judge to approve an October 30 deadline to respond to two motions filed by Diddy’s lawyers in his sex trafficking case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the prosecution argued it didn’t need to urgently reply to Diddy’s request for details omitted from the indictment against him.

“The parties conferred regarding the Government’s proposed deadline,” prosecutors wrote. “The Government understands the defense’s position is that the motion is ‘unusual and an emergency’ and the Government should be required to respond by Monday, October 21, 2024—less than one week from when the motion was filed … The Government is currently scheduled to respond to a different defense motion—the motion relating to purported grand jury leaks—by [October 30] and consolidating the Government’s oppositions to these two motions would promote ‘simplicity in procedure and fairness in administration.’”

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, filed his motion for a bill of particulars under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure Rule 7(f) on Tuesday (October 15). Prosecutors noted the default deadline for a response was October 29.

“The Rule 7(f) Motion does not require a quicker response,” they contended. “In fact, as the Government will more fully address in its opposition, the motion cannot meaningfully be evaluated at this stage, prior to the completion of discovery, and the Government should be permitted to respond to any remaining disputes following the close of discovery … Accordingly, the Government respectfully requests that the Court permit the Government to oppose the Rule 7(f) Motion by October 30, 2024, when its opposition to the defendant’s prior motion is due.”

Diddy remains in jail following his arrest on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. An appeals court will hear arguments in his bid for bail on November 4. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.