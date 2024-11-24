EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Army Of Escorts To Descend Upon Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s courtroom defense takes an unexpected turn as a parade of escorts prepares to testify on his behalf.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is planning to offer up what could be his strongest evidence to prove his innocence in his sex trafficking trial – the escorts who attended his infamous “freak-off parties.”

The rapper and record executive was arrested in September in Manhattan, New York, six months after federal authorities launched a sex trafficking investigation against him.

Diddy, 55, has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Part of the indictment claims Diddy manipulated men and women into “highly orchestrated” performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers.

Diddy supposedly “arranged and directed” the freak-offs while he pleasured himself and often recorded the videos – allegedly without the participant’s consent.

They claim Diddy ensured their participation in the freak-offs by providing narcotics, controlling their careers and using intimidation and violence to get them to participate in the performances – which sometimes lasted for days.

The Feds say Diddy used his various businesses and his employees to carry out, facilitate and cover up his abuse.

In addition to the prostitution charges, Diddy is charged with kidnapping, arson, bribery, narcotics offenses and obstruction of justice.

AllHipHop has confirmed that the jailed rap mogul plans to call at least half a dozen escorts to dispute the government’s account of what happened during the freak-offs.

According to prosecutors, Diddy may have a deep well of escorts to testify on his behalf.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and so I can’t say too much about this, but I will note that half a dozen escorts is just the tip of the iceberg of the number of escorts who have participated in freak-offs,” a lawyer on the prosecution team said.

Diddy is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He was also hit with one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, where he could get life in prison and at least 15 years.

The business mogul also faces one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Next week, a judge will continue to hear arguments about whether Diddy broke jail rules when he attempted to communicate with witnesses to determine if he will grant Diddy bond.

For now, Diddy remains locked up in the MDC jail in Brooklyn.