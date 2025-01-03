EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Exposes Feds: Judge Orders Prosecution To Disclose Investigator’s Information

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy won a legal battle after a judge ordered the feds to reveal details of a controversial jail raid that led to the seizure of his notes.

Diddy achieved a courtroom victory after a federal judge demanded that the government disclose critical details about the involvement of a West Virginia-based investigator in a controversial raid of the music mogul’s jail cell.

The operation allegedly led to unauthorized access to his private legal notes. The ruling comes as Diddy accuses federal authorities of violating his constitutional protections.

The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, compels prosecutors to submit sworn affidavits and communications illuminating the participation of “Investigator-1,” a Bureau of Prisons (BOP) official in West Virginia accused of sharing Diddy’s jailhouse correspondence with federal prosecutors.

Specifically, the judge’s order mandates that the government explain the circumstances under which Investigator-1 became involved in the Metropolitan Detention Center sweep, describe the extent of any correspondence with prosecutors before or after the operation, and submit relevant records for a private review by the court.

Diddy’s attorneys claim the jail cell raid breached his Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful searches and seizures and his Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

They argue that confidential notes, potentially outlining legal strategies for his defense, were intentionally seized and could taint the pending trial.

“It is indisputable that a West Virginia BOP official unlawfully accessed Mr. Combs’s communications and provided them to the prosecution team,” his defense said in earlier filings.

In their defense, prosecutors have characterized the raid as part of a broader security initiative unrelated to Diddy’s charges.

Yet the judge’s directive suggests skepticism regarding their position, mainly as the notes surfaced in an investigation prosecutors have framed as focused on possible obstruction or witness tampering.

With a trial scheduled for May 2025, Diddy’s legal team demands a Kastigar hearing, forcing the government to prove that the evidence derived from the seized notes has not influenced its case.

The defense has also called for appointing a special master to oversee the handling of privileged materials, arguing that federal authorities cannot be trusted with such sensitive information.

For now, the spotlight turns to how investigators from a federal office nearly 400 miles away in rural West Virginia became involved in a high-profile raid at a New York detention facility.

The court has set a January 17, 2025, deadline for the affidavits, intensifying scrutiny of the government’s actions as the high-stakes case advances toward trial.