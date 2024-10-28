Diddy Behind Bars: Feds Investigating MDC Brooklyn Over “Horrific Conditions”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

Multiple federal agencies investigated safety at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, the facility housing Diddy while he awaits trial. Specific details of the investigation weren’t disclosed, but officials claimed there was “no active” threat” spurring their action.

“In an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. “We will provide additional information at the conclusion of the operation.”

MDC Brooklyn has been plagued by violence. Two inmates were stabbed to death over the summer. Federal prosecutors charged nine inmates for attacks at the facility.

“Violence will not be tolerated in our federal jails,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “As alleged, in June and July of this year, two men detained at MDC Brooklyn—Uriel Whyte and Edwin Cordero—were murdered by fellow inmates using makeshift weapons. Others at MDC Brooklyn have been viciously assaulted by inmates, as alleged in the three other cases … As the only federal pretrial facility in New York City, MDC Brooklyn houses pretrial inmates accused of some of the most serious crimes in our region. No matter the reason for their detention, my Office will work tirelessly to vindicate the rights of victims who suffer violence within MDC Brooklyn.”

Diddy’s lawyers cited the facility’s dangerous reputation when he sought bail following his September arrest.

“Several courts … have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn are not fit for pre-trial detention,” his attorneys argued. “Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered. At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years. Numerous Courts in this district have raised concerns with the horrific conditions of detention there.”

Judges denied Diddy’s bail request. He awaits a ruling after filing an appeal.

Diddy’s trial is scheduled for May 2025. He faces sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.