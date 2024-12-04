EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Claims Feds Spying On Him And Blocking Access To Laptop Critical For Defense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs claims prosecutors have unlawfully surveilled his communications and restricted his access to a laptop.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is alleging that prosecutors in his ongoing racketeering and sex trafficking case have been unlawfully surveilling his communications and restricting his access to critical legal resources, including a government-provided laptop.

Diddy, who has been detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn since his September arrest on sex trafficking and RICO charges, has claimed that prosecutors have gone so far as to monitor and record his handwritten legal notes, which he says violates his right to confidentially prepare his defense.

In the letter addressed to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, Diddy’s legal team has accused MDC of providing prosecutors with copies of attorney visitation forms without proper oversight.

These forms, which contain details about who Diddy meets with in connection to his legal defense, are potentially privileged information, and his’ attorneys argue that such practices violate his due process rights.

“Who Mr. Combs meets with in connection with his legal defense – including potential experts and investigators – is potentially privileged. Even if not privileged, this level of surveillance offends due process and hampers his ability to prepare his defense,” Agnifilo said. “There is no conceivable reason why the government should know who and when Mr. Combs meets with in connection with his legal defense.”

They are requesting that MDC cease sharing attorney visitation records with prosecutors.

Diddy’s legal team blasted the MDC for not handing over a laptop prosecutors gave him so he could review discovery material and prepare for his upcoming trial, scheduled for next year.

Prosecutors handed the laptop to MDC officials on November 25, but Diddy has yet to receive it, according to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo.

Diddy is requesting the laptop and unrestricted access.

However, his attorneys argue that restrictions on his laptop use have made it practically impossible for Diddy to adequately assist in his defense.

His lawyers said he was only given two limited options for using the laptop: access it in the unit’s video-teleconference room, contingent on staff availability, or in the legal visiting room during limited hours.

“These restrictions are untenable and… significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop,” wrote Agnifilo, adding that they also force Combs to choose between meeting with his lawyers or accessing the laptop.

Diddy has been sitting in the MDC lockup facility since September.

On November 27, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy’s fourth motion for release, citing concerns about community safety.

Prosecutors referenced an 8-year-old video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles as evidence of sex trafficking, though his lawyers claimed the video was altered.

Prosecutors also accused Diddy of using other inmates’ phone access, unauthorized messaging services, and involving his children in a social media campaign for his recent birthday.

Diddy’s lawyers admitted to using PACs but cited MDC’s conditions as justification and argued the government failed to prove witness tampering.

However, Judge Subramanian agreed with prosecutors and sent the mogul back to his jail cell to prepare for his trial, which is slated for May 5, 2025.

The government has yet to formally respond to these requests.