AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Files NEW $60 Million Lawsuit Against Sean John Over “Vote Or Die” Slogan

Diddy’s beef with Sean John over their usage of the “Vote Or Die” trademark has turned into an all-out war.
As AllHipHop previously reported, the rap mogul filed an appeal with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in January, to stop the Sean John brand from hawking t-shirts emblazoned with the “Vote Or Die” on the SeanJohn.com website.
Now Diddy’s taking the matter to court in a $60 million breach of contract/common law trademark infringement lawsuit.
Sean “Diddy” Combs established a non-profit called Citizen Change in 2004, and registered the trademark for the slogan “Vote Or Die” for his nationwide voter participation campaign.
Diddy has used the slogan for town hall meetings, in nationwide advertising campaigns, and on merchandise, to encourage people to register to vote.
Diddy sold his namesake brand Sean John to a company called GBG Global in 2006 and things seem to be smooth up until 2016.
In December of 2016, the “Vote Or Die” mark was administratively canceled by a technicality, for failure to file renewal documents. But Diddy never abandoned usage of the phrase, and he continued to use the trademark in commerce all the way up until 2020’s presidential election.
According to Diddy’s lawyer, GBG Sean John is attempting to capitalize on the administrative mistake.
In November of 2019, GBG Sean John applied for the trademark and started to sell merchandise, to make it appear as though the rap mogul was still associated with the brand.
Diddy claims Sean John basically lied to the USPTO and hijacked the legal rights to the “Vote Or Die” trademark.
Diddy is suing Sean John for at least $60 million in damages for breach of contract, unfair competition, common law trademark infringement, deceptive practices, and unjust enrichment.
The news comes on the heels of another blockbuster lawsuit Diddy filed against Sean John last week.
In that complaint, Diddy sued Sean John for $25 million for using his image likeness and person without permission to promote a clothing line for women called Missguided.