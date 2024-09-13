Diddy Files Emergency Motion In $100M Sexual Assault Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy filed an emergency motion seeking to overturn a judgment staggering $100 million judgment awarded in his absence to a man accusing him of sexual assault.

On Thursday (September 12), attorneys for the embattled mogul filed two motions relating to the case brought by Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith. Earlier this week, Judge Anna Marie Anzalone issued a $100 million default judgment against Diddy after he failed to appear at a virtual hearing. Cardello-Smith claims Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted him in 1997 at a party in Detroit.

However, Diddy’s legal team branded the allegations “objectively unbelievable,” according to legal filings obtained by AllHipHop.

“This is a frivolous lawsuit against a prominent businessman, based on obvious fabrications, filed by a convicted rapist and serial litigant with an overactive imagination and a thirst for fame,” the motion reads.

“Defendant, who was never served with this lawsuit, learned about Plaintiff and this action for the first time three days ago, when media outlets reported that this Court had entered a $100 million default judgment against him.”

Diddy Argues Cardello-Smith “Cannot Keep His Story Straight”

Addressing some of Cardello-Smith’s claims, Diddy’s legal team argues his story doesn’t add up.

“Plaintiff alleges that he was assaulted in 1997, but he cannot keep his story straight as to where this supposedly occurred,” Diddy’s filing reads. “In his complaint, Plaintiff alleges that the assault occurred after he met Mr. Combs at a restaurant in Detroit. In his pretrial statement, however, Plaintiff alleges that the assault occurred in Adrian, Michigan.”

The motion also accuses Cardello-Smith of crafting a “fantastical conspiracy,” after he alleged Diddy and Detroit law enforcement officials forced him into staying silent about the alleged assault.

Earlier this week, Marc Agnifilo, one of Diddy’s attorneys, issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years,” Agnifilo tells AllHipHop. “His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”