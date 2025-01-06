Diddy “Freak Off” Jokes At Golden Globes Slammed As “Gross” By Viewers 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nikki Glaser’s jokes about Diddy and his alleged “freak offs” at the Golden Globes were heavily condemned by viewers.

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser faced heavy backlash online after her jokes about Sean “Diddy” Combs landed poorly. The comedian kicked off the awards show with a controversial reference to the incarcerated mogul’s infamous “freak offs,” leaving many viewers disgusted.

The comic began her opening monologue with some safe humor, addressing nominee Zendaya before quickly turning to Diddy.

“Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune,” she said “Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good… and Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I mean, seriously.”

She continued: “I’m sorry – I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know a Stanley Tucci freak off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

Why did the Golden Globes, who pre-approved the jokes, hire this comedian to BURN DOWN Hollywood to their faces about Diddy parties 😳



“Golden Globes after parties just won’t be the same this year…no more freak offs…no baby oil…” pic.twitter.com/ebeYoH64lf — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 6, 2025

Golden Globe Viewers React To Diddy jokes

Many in the A-list crowd groaned while viewers took to social media to call out the host, branding the joke “gross,” and “insensitive.”

“Liked what I saw of Nikki Glaiser at the globes,” one viewer said. “But if I’m honest the jokes about Diddy’s parties were pretty gross. It’s sexual abuse and trafficking, it’s hardly a punchline.”

Liked what I saw of Nikki Glaiser at the globes but if I’m honest the jokes about Diddy’s parties were pretty gross. It’s sexual abuse and trafficking, it’s hardly a punchline — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) January 6, 2025

Another person referenced allegations Diddy abused minors, stating, “this wasn’t the right joke to make at all.”

“Not every comedian has to have a joke for every hot topic,” added a third. “Like y’all don’t need a Diddy joke because well only a handful would even be good and respectful to the survivors of his abuse. A lot of y’all are not witty let alone good at writing jokes (in general) for heavier topics.”

Not every comedian has to have a joke for every hot topic. Like y’all don’t need a Diddy joke because well only a handful would even be good and respectful to the survivors of his abuse. A lot of y’all are not witty let alone good at writing jokes (in general) for heavier topics. — Daria 💕 (@dariacott) January 6, 2025

Diddy is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s notorious MDC on federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He also faces accusations from more than 100 individuals alleging involuntary drugging, physical abuse, and sexual assault.

The Bad Boy Records boss has categorically denied all claims, calling the accusations baseless. The federal trial is slated for May 5, 2025.

Check out some other reactions to the Golden Globes Diddy jokes.

every Diddy joke is so corny and extremely insensitive, i need y’all guys to understand that #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/on3X1lpgUk — 🐝NI🍹 𐚁 (kongolese sous anxio) (@blssbee_) January 6, 2025

oh we’re joking about diddy within the first 5 minutes of the golden globes pic.twitter.com/WuPuJAmJpX — lauren (@philsadelphia) January 6, 2025