Diddy “Freak Off” Jokes At Golden Globes Slammed As “Gross” By Viewers 

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser faced heavy backlash online after her jokes about Sean “Diddy” Combs landed poorly. The comedian kicked off the awards show with a controversial reference to the incarcerated mogul’s infamous “freak offs,” leaving many viewers disgusted.
The comic began her opening monologue with some safe humor, addressing nominee Zendaya before quickly turning to Diddy.
“Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune,” she said “Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good… and Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I mean, seriously.”
She continued: “I’m sorry – I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know a Stanley Tucci freak off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”
Golden Globe Viewers React To Diddy jokes
Many in the A-list crowd groaned while viewers took to social media to call out the host, branding the joke “gross,” and “insensitive.”
“Liked what I saw of Nikki Glaiser at the globes,” one viewer said. “But if I’m honest the jokes about Diddy’s parties were pretty gross. It’s sexual abuse and trafficking, it’s hardly a punchline.”
Another person referenced allegations Diddy abused minors, stating, “this wasn’t the right joke to make at all.”
“Not every comedian has to have a joke for every hot topic,” added a third. “Like y’all don’t need a Diddy joke because well only a handful would even be good and respectful to the survivors of his abuse. A lot of y’all are not witty let alone good at writing jokes (in general) for heavier topics.”
Diddy is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s notorious MDC on federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He also faces accusations from more than 100 individuals alleging involuntary drugging, physical abuse, and sexual assault.
The Bad Boy Records boss has categorically denied all claims, calling the accusations baseless. The federal trial is slated for May 5, 2025.
Check out some other reactions to the Golden Globes Diddy jokes.