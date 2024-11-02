Diddy’s “Freak Off” Parties: Planner Alleges Weight Limits For Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly enforced extensive and restrictive criteria for the female attendees at his exclusive parties, a former planner claims.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing accusations that he imposed strict weight and appearance standards on female guests during his infamous “Freak Off” parties, according to a former event planner who claims to have worked for the Hip-Hop mogul in the mid-2000s.

The unnamed planner described the behind-the-scenes process, which reportedly required women attending the parties to weigh no more than 140 pounds.

“We would do weigh-ins if we had to,” the event coordinator told The New York Post, explaining the weight threshold was enforced unless the women were “really tall,” in which case there was “some discretion.”

But, according to the planner, the requirements extended far beyond the scale.

The partygoers also had to meet a set of rigid physical criteria.

“No cellulite, no flab,” the planner said. Tattoos, piercings, and short hairstyles were also reportedly discouraged at the events, which took place in 2004 and 2005.

The dress code for the women attending Combs’ parties was equally specific, according to the planner’s recollections.

Women had to wear “very short” party dresses, no longer than mid-thigh, and “no pants, no jeans.”

Flat shoes were apparently banned, with high stilettos being deemed mandatory.

Beyond the aesthetic guidelines, women had to be “young and hot,” per the planner.

“They were very specific on who got in. No cheap clothes, no flat shoes. And every girl had to fit in a certain stereotype of appeal.”

Combs, now 54, is currently incarcerated at a Brooklyn detention facility while facing multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which have raised further public scrutiny around his past behaviors and the atmosphere surrounding his well-documented, high-profile parties.