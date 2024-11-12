Diddy “Freak Off” Guest Makes Shocking Claims Of Minors “Dressed As Harajuku Barbies”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman claims she was invited to one of Diddy’s “freak off” in 2018, where she witnessed minors among the adult guests.

A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ notorious “freak offs” has made shocking claims about what she witnessed at the event, including apparent minors “dressed up like Harajuku Barbies.”

An aspiring singer-songwriter told TMZ that a Saudi Prince invited her to one of Diddy’s exclusive parties in 2018. Tanea Wallace recounted her experience in the documentary, TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs.

According to the outlet, Wallace described an all-night party that went on until after 7 a.m. that included groups of seemingly intoxicated people having sex. She also said celebrities were present at the event, mentioning a well-known rapper.

Disturbingly, Wallace also allegedly saw “little people” “all huddled up” in a corner. She said she was unsure if they were “being admired” or “hid,” and described them as “dressed up like Harajuku Barbies. Red lipstick looking like, real sexy. Revealing like. Cute.”

When pressed if the “little people” were adults or minors, the outlet reports that she confirmed that they were underage.

Diddy recently denied allegations he assaulted minors in a letter to the court asking them to expedite his request for a gag order.

The request followed a claim by a grand jury witness who claimed to be in possession of videos of Diddy abusing several minors.

The letter accused the witness of ” making false and outrageous claims, including that the witness possesses videos of Mr. Combs involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors.”

However, a judge denied the request, citing the need to safeguard free speech.