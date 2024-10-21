Diddy’s Legal Team Demands Gag Order To Stop Character Assassination

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025. He remains in jail as he waits for a ruling on his bail appeal.

Sean “Diddy” Combs requested a gag order to stop his alleged victims’ attorneys from speaking about his criminal case. The incarcerated mogul’s lawyers sought to prevent “further prejudicing” of his right to a fair trial, per court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

“As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs has been the target of an unending stream of allegations by prospective witnesses and their counsel in the press,” his attorneys argued. “These prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’ character in the press. Witnesses’ lawyers have also vouched for the credibility and character of their clients and opined on the potential evidence.”

Diddy’s legal team accused other lawyers of making “shockingly prejudicial and false allegations” regarding sexual assault and abuse of minors. His attorneys urgently demanded a judge’s help, seeking a response by October 30.

“These lawyers have done the government’s work for them, repeatedly vouching for the government and commenting on the strength of the government’s case,” Diddy’s counsel contended. “These lawyers are – by their own admission – in communication with the government about their clients acting as potential witnesses. As counsel for witnesses in this case, these lawyers are prohibited from making statements under Local Rule 23.1. Moreover, because these statements undoubtedly threaten Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial and no other remedies exist, this Court should exercise its discretion in issuing an order requiring all potential witnesses and their counsel to refrain from making extrajudicial statements that have a substantial likelihood to interfere with Mr. Combs’ trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice.”

Diddy wanted his alleged victims’ lawyers to remove any online postings of the allegations under their control. He asked prosecutors to disclose if they directed or authorized extrajudicial statements.

The Bad Boy Records founder awaits trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He maintains his innocence.