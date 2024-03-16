Diddy’s Charter School Faces Criticism From Disappointed Parents And Former Employees

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Capital Prep, a Harlem school co-founded by Diddy, faces scrutiny over allegations of dysfunction and an unsafe environment, despite its celebrity-backed image and mission for quality education.

Capital Preparatory Harlem, a charter school co-founded by influential Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2016, finds itself amid a storm of allegations and negative publicity.

Initially hailed as a beacon of hope and an emblem of quality education for low-income Black students, the school, part of a larger network of charter schools, is now facing severe criticism from parents, students, and former staff for its allegedly dysfunctional operation and unsafe environment.

Reports have surfaced detailing various issues plaguing Capital Prep, including high teacher turnover, frequent violence, inadequate facilities, and a lack of transparency from the management.

Fourteen individuals associated with the school, including parents, students, and former employees, discussed the situation at Capital Prep with TheCut.com.

The investigative piece revealed a reality far removed from its lofty mission statements and celebrity-backed image.

Capital Prep boasts about offering its graduates a “rigorous college preparatory curriculum” and a 100 percent college acceptance rate.

However, the school’s noble vision seems overshadowed by operational mishaps, such as prolonged periods without instruction in critical subjects, leading students to spend hours idling.

The school has reportedly cycled through seven principals or interim principals in as many years, contributing to its instability.

Despite the generous support from high-profile donors and a board comprising notable Black public figures like Diddy, the school’s resources appear insufficient, with accounts of shortages in essential materials such as chairs and computers.

The chaotic environment, accentuated by frequent fights and lockdowns, has fostered a climate of fear and confusion among students and faculty alike.

Parents seeking answers and accountability from the school have faced resistance and a lack of communication, with concerning incidents, including a reported bedbug outbreak, going unreported.

The disillusionment extends to Combs’ involvement—or the perceived lack thereof—with many feeling that Diddy’s connection to the school did more for appearance than substance.

In response to the allegations, Capital Prep Schools has expressed sadness that some were not satisfied with their experience but contested the accuracy of some claims without delving into specifics.

“We accept and are saddened that some scholars and colleagues were not pleased with their experience,” said Shenique Coston, director of communications and development. “However, we affirmatively state that many of the allegations included in your fact-checking list are fabrications.”

Attempts to reach Steve Perry, a prominent figure in the charter school movement and co-founder of Capital Prep and representatives for Combs, for their comments have gone unanswered.

As Capital Prep aspires to move forward, enrolling students for the 2024-25 academic year sans Combs’ official affiliation, the school’s ability to regain trust and deliver on its promise of an elite education to the children of Harlem remains to be determined.

