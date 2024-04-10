Diddy Has One Less Lawsuit To Worry About: Ex-Nanny Drops Her Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman dismissed her wrongful termination lawsuit against Diddy, who was accused of firing her for getting pregnant.

Diddy managed to secure a small victory amid his legal woes. According to MyNewsLA, his ex-nanny dropped her wrongful termination lawsuit.

Raven Wales-Walden claimed the Hip-Hop mogul fired her for getting pregnant outside of marriage in 2021. She allegedly lost her job because her pregnancy set a “bad example” for Diddy’s daughters.

Wales-Walden, who described herself as “a niece-like figure” to Diddy’s former partner Kim Porter, sued him in 2022. She dismissed her complaint with prejudice, which means she cannot refile the lawsuit, on April 2. Court documents didn’t reveal if a settlement was reached.

The ex-nanny’s lawsuit was nothing compared to the lawsuits filed against Diddy in recent months. Multiple women and producer Lil Rod accused of him sexual assault, among other disturbing allegations.

Diddy’s ex Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. The two quickly settled out of court.

Cassie’s lawsuit opened the floodgates as more women sued Diddy. Two of his accusers claimed they were sexually assaulted by him when they were teens.

Lil Rod sued Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, in February. Lil Rod made various wild claims but insisted he had evidence of Diddy’s illegal activities. The producer offered to share a recording of the Bad Boy Records founder boasting about assault, coercion and tax evasion.

Diddy’s legal troubles weren’t limited to civil cases. Last month, Homeland Security raided homes. The feds are investigating him for sex trafficking. His lawyer criticized authorities for the “gross overuse of military-level force” in executing search warrants on his homes.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” attorney Aaron Dyer said.

Diddy has not been charged with any crimes in the federal investigation.