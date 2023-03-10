Diddy Honors Biggie, Tweets Friend Was ‘The Greatest Rapper Of All Time!’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brother Love posts tribute to one of his former artists.

P. Diddy, Bad Boy founder and the man that signed The Notorious B.I.G. to Uptown and then Bad Boy Records, took to Twitter to pay tribute to his friend on the day when he was abruptly taken from the world 26 years ago.

Diddy aka Brother Love tweeted a video of Biggie talking. In the caption, he posted, “There will NEVER be another. The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you, king. Love and miss you!!”

There will NEVER be another. The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!! pic.twitter.com/pqqkllglZv — LOVE (@Diddy) March 9, 2023

In the video, the Brooklyn native tells fans, “Don’t be the fool to sit back and do it because not else doing it”

Adding, “The only thing you’re gonna do is follow with somebody else’s footsteps. Then you’re just gonna be a shadow. Who wants to be a shadow for the rest of their life? You know what I’m saying?”

“If you got a little something you know how to do, progress at it, keep trying. I mean God knows what could happen. That’s what I did. Just kept on rapping and it happened to get to the right ears.”

Those ears were Sean “Then-Puff Daddy” Combs, the Vice President of A&R at Uptown Records, who dropped Biggie’s first single, “Party and Bulls##t.”

On Mar. 9, 1997, the Notorious B.I.G., whose birth name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot after leaving the Vibe party during the Soul Train weekend in Los Angeles.

Hip-Hop has never been the same.