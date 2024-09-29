Diddy’s Alleged Sex Crimes Turns Into International Hunt For Victims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

British authorities join U.S. prosecutors to investigate allegations that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ criminal activities may include victims from the U.K.

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have extended his illicit activities beyond U.S. borders, prompting British investigators to collaborate with American prosecutors to uncover potential victims in the United Kingdom.

The Mirror reports that British detectives are working alongside U.S. authorities due to concerns that Diddy may have exploited women while in the U.K.

The level of time the Hip-Hop mogul has spent in Britain has led authorities to seek out any possible victims who may step forward with information.

“Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America’s shores. Prosecutors are imploring anyone in the U.K. who may have information they feel could help the investigation to get in touch,” a source told The Mirror.

Currently held in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 20th arrest, Diddy faces charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to all accusations. Adding to his growing legal woes, Diddy faces court actions from over a dozen individuals.

Just last week, Thalia Graves accused Diddy and Joseph Sherman, his former head of security, of raping her in 2001.

Graves claims the incident occurred at the Bad Boy Records studio in Manhattan when she was 25 and dating one of Diddy’s employees.

According to her lawsuit, after consuming a drink that caused her to lose consciousness, she awoke to find herself “bound and restrained,” then assertively states Diddy and Sherman “brutally” sexually assaulted her while recording the encounter.

Less than 24 hours later, a woman identified as “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit in court, accusing the disgraced mogul of sexual assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

The claim alleges that Diddy impregnated her and subsequently instructed her to terminate the pregnancy.

She has been described as a business owner, entrepreneur, and model residing in Florida.

Additional legal troubles loom as a Houston attorney has indicated readiness to file claims on behalf of at least 50 individuals alleging to have been abused by Diddy.

Further, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, representing Adria English, disclosed plans to bring forth a lawsuit for another woman in California who alleges she was sexually assaulted.

Mitchell-Kidd also mentioned an approach regarding the sale of an explicit video involving Diddy and another well-known person.