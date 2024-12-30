Busted: Diddy Claims Investigator In West Virginia Feeding Jail Communication To Feds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy claims an investigator shared his private jailhouse notes with prosecutors, giving them a strategic edge ahead of his 2025 trial.

Diddy is ending 2024 with explosive allegations that the Feds have blatantly violated his constitutional rights in an attempt to get the upper hand as his trial for sex trafficking and RICO charges loom.

AllHipHop has learned that a Bureau of Prisons investigator based in West Virginia allegedly copied and shared Diddy’s privileged jailhouse notes with federal prosecutors, potentially jeopardizing his defense strategy.

“It is indisputable that a BOP investigator based in West Virginia has been feeding Mr. Combs’s jail communications to the prosecutors,” his attorney, Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, said. “[The investigator] inspected and copied Mr. Combs’s privileged notes.”

The notes, they argue, included defense strategies and confidential trial preparation plans.

Diddy’s legal team has decried the actions as a flagrant Fourth Amendment violation, pointing out that the government has failed to explain why the notes were targeted during a Bureau of Prisons sweep at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The sweep, allegedly part of a broader effort to uncover corruption and contraband, resulted in the investigator photographing Diddy’s notes—actions the defense asserts were clearly intended to aid the prosecution.

“The government refuses to tell the Court what [the investigator] has to say about his motivations or thinking,” Shapiro snapped.

Shapiro further accused the prosecution of taking advantage of the situation, alleging that the improperly obtained materials had already influenced their case.

“The notes, on their face, reference how to discredit particular allegations and witness testimony; obtaining specific types of experts for trial; and collecting cross-examination material on particular witnesses,” the defense stated.,” Shapiro revealed.

According to the defense, such access could give the government an insurmountable edge in the courtroom. Adding to the controversy, Shapiro highlighted inconsistencies in the government’s explanations.

At one point, prosecutors claimed the search was for “institutional safety,” but they also admitted the notes were shared as part of a covert investigation into alleged obstruction and witness tampering.

“The government’s bald assertion that there was a legitimate penological purpose contradicts its own admissions about [the investigators] role in assisting the prosecutors to develop evidence against Mr. Combs for this case and, notably, is unsupported by any affirmation or declaration by the prosecutors, [the investigator], or any other BOP official,” Shapiro said.

As the May 2025 trial date inches closer, Diddy’s attorneys demand a special master to oversee the handling of privileged materials, arguing that “government attorneys cannot be trusted to protect the [Diddy’s] privileges.”

The memorandum calls for a Kastigar Hearing to determine whether evidence derived from the notes was improperly used.

If the judge sides with Diddy, all of the information could be suppressed, dealing a heavy blow to prosecutors.