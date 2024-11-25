“Jerk” Diddy Demanded Full Studio Shutdown At “SNL” Cast Member Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ana Gasteyer says Sean “Diddy” Combs insisted on a full studio lockdown during his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1998, sparking memorable moments behind the scenes.

Speaking on the Las Culturistas podcast, the comedian described how the Hip-Hop mogul, who was then performing under the name Puff Daddy, requested the entire SNL set be closed off while he rehearsed his music.

The shutdown occurred during Diddy’s May 1998 guest spot on the long-running comedy show, where he performed “Come With Me,” a single featuring a well-known Led Zeppelin sample from “Kashmir.”

“You can spot the five jerks in my six years there (from 1996 to 2002). They’d come in, and suddenly it’d be, ‘So-and-so is in the building, everyone stay in your dressing rooms,’” Gasteyer said. “It makes sense for a president, but otherwise? No. This is our house. For P. Diddy, he demanded a totally closed set.”

Gasteyer said fellow cast member Will Ferrell brought his trademark humor into the high-pressure atmosphere.

Days before the episode aired, Ferrell crashed Diddy’s rehearsal dressed as an eccentric character named Ron.

“I have video from the control room,” Gasteyer recalled. “Sean Combs is rapping, with that ‘da-na-na, da-na-na’ Kashmir riff, and here comes Ron wandering around looking totally lost. It’s the best thing ever because, honestly, imagine interrupting Combs—a guy whose whole image was built on exaggerated importance—with Ron. (Combs) was absolutely uncomfortable, but it was so perfect. It exposed how overblown all of the seriousness was.”

Ferrell confirmed the story during a 2020 Vulture interview, describing how he sprinted onstage before anyone tried to stop him, fully committing to the bit.

The story of Diddy’s SNL set has resurfaced amid his recent legal troubles.

In September, the music producer, known for his influence in the Hip-Hop industry, was arrested on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Diddy, who pleaded not guilty, remains in federal custody, awaiting trial.

Representatives for both SNL and Diddy have yet to comment on Gasteyer’s podcast claims.