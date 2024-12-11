Diddy John Doe Accuser Breaks Silence On Alleged Sexual Assault: “Abusive Beyond Belief”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of drugging and assaulting an unidentified male during a party in the Hamptons in 2007

A man accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party is speaking out about the shocking allegations in a new interview.

The John Doe accuser has given an anonymous on-camera interview to CNN, the first time any of Diddy’s civil accusers has spoken publicly in an interview.

The alleged victim claims Diddy drugged and sodomized him at one of his “White Parties” in the Hamptons in 2007. Doe told the outlet he was working security for the party, where Diddy personally handed him two drinks.

After consuming the second beverage, Doe began to suspect something was wrong. He told the outlet he “wasn’t able to stand” after consuming the drinks.

“It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before,” he explained. “I felt powerless.

“Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings,” the accuser stated. “He was watching from some sort of vantage point and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

According to John Doe, the nightmare began from there, with Diddy allegedly forcing him into a vehicle. Once in the car, he claims Diddy held him down and sodomized him while Doe yelled for assistance.

“I was screaming, I was telling him to stop,” Doe said. “It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing and he seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

A John Doe filed a civil suit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of sexual assault at a “White Party” while Doe was employed by a private security firm.



Video Credit: CNN pic.twitter.com/p9GCzPeIbj — Blaise (@Di_Blaise) December 11, 2024

While it was not mentioned before, Doe claimed a celebrity witnessed the alleged attack. “There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing,” he recalled.

Doe claims he reported the alleged assault to his manager and lost his job shortly after.

“He just dismissed it and said, ‘I’ll talk to him,’” Doe said of his supervisor. “After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything … I was totally blacklisted after that. I had to find a different field.”

Doe is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, stating the alleged assault contributed to the demise of his marriage and caused him to lose his job. He also claims he has endured lasting emotional pain and mental health struggles since the alleged attack.

CNN noted a number of inconsistencies between Doe’s interview and the October lawsuit. Doe’s attorneys filed an amended complaint with the court, blaming the mistakes on the rush to file.

Diddy has denied the accusations details in multiple lawsuits. He is currently awaiting trial following his arrest in September on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.