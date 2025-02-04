Diddy Accused Of Assaulting Male Rapper During Wild “Freak Off” Inside LA Nightclub

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A lawsuit accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and assaulting a young rapper, adding to mounting legal woes for the Hip-Hop mogul.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing fresh allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old aspiring rapper during a wild orgy.

A new lawsuit filed Monday (February 3) accuses Diddy of luring the young man with tantalizing promises of a record deal and studio time before allegedly assaulting him after an event in Los Angeles.

The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, alleges that the ordeal began at QC’s 20/20, a Southeast Los Angeles venue where Combs and his entourage reportedly hosted an exclusive after-party.

Doe claims he was told by an associate of Diddy’s that the music tycoon had taken an interest in his talent and would potentially offer him a contract through his iconic label, Bad Boy Records if his performance impressed.

Brimming with excitement, Doe performed his set and believed he had secured the opportunity of a lifetime.

Following his performance, Doe says he was ushered into a VIP breakout room in the back of the club, where he was handed a Ciroc Vodka-based cocktail, allegedly sent by Diddy.

Soon after consuming the drink, the lawsuit recounts, Doe felt disoriented, slipping in and out of consciousness. As his condition worsened, he says he realized he had been drugged.

According to the complaint, when Doe regained partial consciousness, he observed Diddy and numerous other individuals, including some unnamed celebrities, engaging in sexual activity with people who appeared to be unconscious, drugged, or possibly paid escorts.

Shock turned to fear as Doe claims he found himself the target of Diddy’s unwanted sexual advances. Wearing only partially removed clothing, he allegedly awoke to find Diddy groping him after what he believes was oral sex performed on him without consent.

The lawsuit contends that when Doe attempted to resist, Diddy’s security team physically intervened to subdue him.

Doe alleges that Diddy threatened his budding music career, saying he could call his manager and ensure he’d never succeed in the music industry if he didn’t comply with his demands.

Outnumbered and fearing for his safety, Doe says he pretended to cooperate before using a ploy to escape. He told Diddy and his team he needed water and a restroom break, which allowed him to slip out of the venue and flee in his car.

This latest lawsuit further deepens the crisis surrounding Combs, who is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

These civil allegations bear echoes of previous accusations leveled against the music mogul and paint another grim portrait of Diddy’s alleged modus operandi.

Over 100 lawsuits have been filed against Diddy, portraying a man who, for decades, used his sprawling business empire encompassing record labels, nightclubs and entertainment ventures as a front for predatory behavior.

The lawsuit details a disturbing pattern of coercion, intoxication of victims with substances such as GHB and Rohypnol, and a calculated abuse of the allure of fame and fortune.

Tony Buzbee, who represents John Doe, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, accusing Diddy of leveraging his industry stature to entrap and exploit vulnerable individuals.