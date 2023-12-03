Diddy Jokes Fly After Kimora Lee Simmons’ House Catches On Fire

When the former model revealed there’d been a fire at her Los Angeles home on Saturday (December 2), people were quick to point the finger at the Bad Boy mogul.

Anyone remotely paying attention to the news cycle is likely aware Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him in a Manhattan federal court on November 16. Not only did she allege physical and sexual abuse, but she also claimed Diddy had something to do with Kid Cudi’s car blowing up in his driveway more than a decade ago.

So when Kimora Lee Simmons revealed there’d been a fire at her Los Angeles home, people were quick to point the finger at Diddy. After all, Simmons—who was best friends with Diddy’s late ex Kim Porter—recently spoke up about the allegations against Diddy in a cryptic post that read, “As you sow, so shall you reap.” In a 2004 interview, Simmons also claimed Diddy once tried to hit her. She appears to have an arsenal of information on Diddy’s private life, leading people to suspect Diddy wants to keep her quiet.

On Saturday (December 2), Simmons posted a photo of the firefighters at her home with the caption, “My house caught fire. The kids and I are all fine. I cannot express enough my deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders and units that attended to us for many hours and quite possibly saved our lives. THANK YOU!!!”

The comments immediately started rolling in: “She was talking bout Diddy and then this happens; DIDDY definitely had something to do with this; Whatever they say he did HE DID THAT S###; The way I ran to the comments to make sure everyone was blaming Diddy; Where was Diddy at the time of said incident; Diddy hire someone to do it!! He want all y’all to stop talking.”

In one incident described in Ventura’s lawsuit, she alleges in early 2012 Diddy grew so angry about her dating Kid Cudi that he said he would blow up his car: “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.” Through a spokeswoman, Kid Cudi confirmed Ventura’s account, saying, “This is all true.”

The suit describes Diddy as a violent person who once asked Ventura to carry his gun in her purse. It also suggests he dangled Ventura’s friend over a 17th-floor hotel balcony. Ventura says Diddy also provided her with “copious amounts of drugs,” including ecstasy and ketamine, and urged her to take them. The suit alleges he often became violent, beating her “multiple times each year.” Ventura says she never sought help from the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

Simmons, unsurprisingly, hasn’t addressed the comments connecting the fire to Diddy, but the internet is going to keep being the internet. As one person asserts, “Diddy pulling old school mafia moves. This was a warning.”

