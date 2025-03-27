Diddy Hit With Disturbing Sexual Battery Allegations From Hollywood Photographer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces a lawsuit from a photographer who claims the mogul made explicit advances during a commercial shoot in 2022 or 2023.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing further serious accusations after a Hollywood photographer filed a lawsuit alleging sexual battery on the set of a commercial shoot in either 2022 or 2023.

According to the lawsuit, the photographer, a heterosexual man whose identity remains undisclosed, claims the Hip-Hop mogul invited him into his private trailer under the pretense of discussing career opportunities. Once inside, the photographer alleges Diddy quickly shifted the conversation into sexual territory, unzipped his pants, and made explicit advances.

The lawsuit contains disturbing details, including an alleged statement from Diddy: “If you suck right I’ll make your career take off.”

The photographer claims he ultimately complied with the demand, feeling pressured and fearing for his safety and career.

Further allegations in the lawsuit describe a graphic scenario in which the accuser claims Diddy forced him to hold his semen in his mouth “like a squirrel” after the rapper climaxed.

The photographer says the incident caused severe emotional distress and psychological trauma, significantly impacting his mental health.

Diddy Denies Lawsuit Allegations

Diddy’s legal representatives swiftly responded to the allegations, firmly denying wrongdoing. In an official statement, his legal team declared, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

The statement continued: “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Meanwhile, Diddy faces federal charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution, stemming from an extensive government investigation​.

A federal judge in New York has set key dates for the trial, set to begin on May 5, 2025.

The entire trial is anticipated to last around a month.