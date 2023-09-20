Diddy Says LeBron James Has The Best Voice In The NBA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Some NBA fans will argue that LeBron James is undoubtedly the greatest basketball player of all time. Sean “Diddy” Combs has crowned the league’s all-time leading scorer as a vocal champion as well.

James praised Diddy’s latest studio LP on social media. The 4-time NBA champion posted a caption that read, “Man O Man!!!!!!! @Diddy The [Love] Album: Off The Grid is an absolute [f######] stone cold vibe!!!!!”

The MTV Video Music Awards’ Global Icon Award recipient returned the love to LeBron James on Instagram. Diddy wrote, “Nah, my brother @KingJames got the best voice in the NBA! 😂 LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE.”

The Love Album: Off the Grid dropped on September 15. Diddy’s most recent project joins a discography that also contains 1997’s No Way Out, 1999’s Forever, 2001’s The Saga Continues…, and 2006’s Press Play.

A star-studded lineup of guest features appears on The Love Album. Hip Hop acts like Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, Swae Lee, French Montana and 21 Savage make appearances on the R&B-focused body of work.

Diddy also recruited vocalists such as The-Dream, Jacquees, Summer Walker, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla Sign, Kehlani, Coco Jones, K-Ci, Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, Babyface, John Legend, and H.E.R.