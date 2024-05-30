Diddy Accused Of More Terrifying Abuse By Ex-Makeup Artist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A makeup artist who worked with Cassie and Diddy revealed more disturbing abuse by the disgraced Bad Boy founder as a grand jury mulls criminal charges.

As a grand jury is determining whether Diddy should face charges following disturbing allegations of abuse, Cassie Ventura’s former makeup artist, Mylah Morales, is coming forward with more horror stories about the embattled mogul.

Speaking to CNN, Morales recalled an unsettling incident in 2010, revealing what she described as signs of physical abuse inflicted by Diddy.

“I have kept this secret for like 14 years,” she said. “I mean, the first time I experienced it was in 2010, and I was in the hotel room when Puff broke in. They went into the bedroom and shut the door, and all I could hear is screaming and yelling.”

Morales recalled the moments after the incident when she saw Ventura with visible injuries: “When she came out of the room, she was badly beaten… knots on her head, black eye, busted lip.”

Morales expressed fear of confronting Diddy due to his powerful influence.

“We didn’t know what to do at that point because, you know, Puffy is a very powerful person. And we were quite terrified,” she said.

Morales conveyed her long-standing devastation and frustration, balancing loyalty to her friend and a responsibility toward the truth.

The recent revelations are the latest in a series of accusations against Diddy, who faced a lawsuit from Ventura in November 2023 alleging years of physical and sexual abuse.

The suit detailed an incident in 2016 at Los Angeles’ InterContinental Hotel, where Diddy allegedly attacked Ventura, leaving her with a black eye. He reportedly followed her into the hallway, grabbed her and hurled glass vases at her when she attempted to leave.

While the lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed, with Diddy’s attorney clarifying it wasn’t an admission of guilt, the legal battle leaves lingering questions about accountability.

Earlier this month, CNN procured and released exclusive surveillance footage corroborating Ventura’s claims. The video shows Diddy violently manhandling Ventura in the hotel hallway, further backing the lawsuit’s claims. Ventura’s attorney noted the footage is proof of Diddy’s “disturbing and predatory behavior.”

Although Diddy initially denied the allegations, he apologized when the footage emerged, acknowledging his “inexcusable” actions and accepting “full responsibility.”

“I’ve been devastated since the court cases came out and how, you know, he mistreated Cassie,” Morales said. “Because it’s a very small industry and we all know each other… people are afraid to speak up about it. The only reason why I am is because I’m a friend of Cassie’s, and I really care about her very much.”

Although no criminal charges have been filed, federal investigators seem to be taking the allegations seriously by potentially presenting evidence to a grand jury for indictment.

As Morales reflects on the industry’s widespread silence, she emphasizes her desire for this to be a catalyst for change.

“It is frustrating and hurtful even for me because I know what goes on behind the scenes, and I just can’t imagine why nobody’s speaking up,” she said.

Despite the pervasive fear, Morales hopes her courage will inspire others to break their silence.