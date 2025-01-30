EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Hit With Superseding Indictment – More Kidnapping Victims, Arson And Drug Trafficking

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors have expanded the racketeering case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, adding new victims and kidnapping allegations.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles are deepening after federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment returned by a Grand Jury, expanding the scope of his alleged criminal enterprise.

While the charges remain the same, the new filing extends the alleged racketeering conspiracy to 20 years, adds multiple new victims, and introduces more kidnapping allegations and new claims of arson, according to court documents filed on Thursday (January 30).

Prosecutors say Diddy’s billion-dollar empire, which spanned music, fashion and spirits, was nothing but a front for a decades-long criminal enterprise involving sex trafficking, drug distribution and acts of violence.

The new charges expanded the timeline of the disgraced mogul’s alleged crimes, claiming that his criminal activities spanned from 2004 through 2024.

They claim that his lucrative enterprise was built on crime and they are seeking to seize the assets and money Diddy earned or owned from 2004 through 2024.

Federal authorities have now identified three additional women, referred to in court filings as Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3, all of whom were allegedly trafficked for his Freak Off’s, assaulted, and controlled within Diddy’s network.

The indictment details violent coercion, forced drug use and financial manipulation to keep these victims under his control.

The government’s latest revelations include allegations of kidnapping in New York and California, alleging that Diddy used physical force, threats, and confinement to prevent women from escaping his influence.

As for the arson charges, the feds had already claimed Diddy instructed someone to blow up Kid Cudi’s care in a jealous rage over Cassie. In the new indictment, the Feds have added arson, attempted arson, conspiracy and aiding and abetting to the laundry list of charges against Diddy.

The superseding indictment also expands upon Diddy’s alleged involvement in the drug trade, adding methamphetamine and psilocin (hallucinogenic mushrooms) to the growing list of substances he and his associates allegedly possessed and distributed.

This aligns with previous accusations that Diddy used narcotics as a tool of control, forcing victims into a state of compliance and dependency.

Diddy’s legal team has denied all accusations, arguing that the government lacks direct evidence linking him to organized criminal activity and that any sexual activity was consensual.

However, the revised indictment complicates any effort to downplay the charges, particularly given the expanded scope and additional victims.

Thanks to the new allegations and to make things worse, the Feds filed notice of a Special Sentencing Factor – which means the amount of time Diddy could spend in prison could be much longer.

Diddy has been locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been held since his September arrest, despite offering up a $50 million bail package.

The judge ordered him held without bail over concerns that the Bad Boy founder is a flight risk and that he may try to intimidate witnesses.