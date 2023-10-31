Diddy Delivers Official Trailer For Self-Directed “Off The Grid” Movie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Another One of Me” performer also wrote the screenplay.

Sean “Diddy” Combs returned as a recording artist with his R&B-focused The Love Album: Off the Grid. That project also has an accompanying movie titled Off The Grid with an “R&B love story.”

An official trailer for Off The Grid arrived on YouTube on October 30. The motion picture stars Diddy as the lead actor as well as Ugandan model Eva Apio in her acting debut.

“Working with Eva was an incredible experience; her talent and energy brought my vision to life,” Diddy states. In addition to appearing in the film, the Love Records founder wrote and directed Off The Grid.

Diddy is best known as a Hip-Hop mogul who helped launch the careers of The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Ma$e, French Montana and other acts. He also dropped his own music projects over the last four decades.

Throughout his entertainment career, Diddy appeared in other movies such as Monster’s Ball, Get Him to the Greek and Draft Day. In 2008, the New York City native played Walter Lee Younger in the television film A Raisin in the Sun on ABC.

The Love Album: Off the Grid includes a star-studded line-up of R&B talent. The-Dream, Summer Walker, The Weeknd, Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Coco Jones, K-Ci, Jeremih, Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, Babyface, John Legend, H.E.R. and more made the tracklist.