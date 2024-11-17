EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accused Of Paying Off Inmates To Make Secret Phone Calls

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of illegally using other inmates’ phone privileges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, aiming to secretly communicate with witnesses and circumvent scrutiny, according to federal prosecutors.

In a newly revealed court filing, prosecutors argue that the Hip-Hop mogul leveraged phone systems designed for other inmates to make unmonitored contacts, an alleged tactic to evade federal regulations.

The announcement arrives as prosecutors push to deny Diddy bond.

They allege that his “flagrant” disregard of Bureau of Prisons (BOP) rules makes him untrustworthy in establishing he can follow court-ordered conditions if granted release.

“The defendant is well aware of BOP policies but has consistently chosen to ignore them, jeopardizing the integrity of the institutional procedures designed to protect public safety and investigations,” prosecutors wrote in their recent filing.

Diddy is currently detained at the Brooklyn facility while facing a slew of federal charges led by accusations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and orchestrating interstate prostitution.

The racketeering charge claims that Diddy helmed a criminal organization, referred to as the Combs Enterprise, that allegedly operated a vast illicit network for over a decade.

From 2008 through 2024, the indictment alleges, Diddy coerced women into engaging in degrading acts, often through violence and manipulation.

Prosecutors argue that he hosted prolonged sexual performances, referred to as “Freak Offs,” during which he threatened, abused, and exploited women—sometimes recording these acts to maintain control over his victims.

In addition to the racketeering conspiracy, Diddy faces charges of sex trafficking and facilitating the interstate transportation of individuals for prostitution.

Prosecutors claim that Diddy used force, fear, and coercive tactics to make women submit to his demands, while the “Combs Enterprise” carried out multiple violent acts, including kidnappings and arson.

But prosecutors claim that his illegal conduct didn’t stop when he entered custody.

They say that while incarcerated, he used other inmates’ PAC numbers—personal access codes required for calls—to make unauthorized phone calls.

In their review, they examined dozens of such calls, uncovering extensive efforts by Combs to bypass BOP regulations.

Allegedly, Diddy paid fellow inmates—either through electronic money transfers using payment apps or by depositing funds into their commissary accounts—in exchange for their PAC numbers.

The PAC-sharing process opens a vulnerability in the detention center’s monitoring system, allowing inmates like Diddy to obscure their communications from law enforcement.

Alongside phone abuses, Diddy reportedly utilized a third-party messaging application, ContactMeASAP, to send hundreds of encrypted messages.

Prosecutors claim that he maintained anonymity by using email addresses linked to others, including one of his sons, to exchange these communications.

Federal prosecutors stress that Diddy began implementing these covert communication methods shortly after arriving at the facility, signaling, they argue, a pattern of disregard for the rule of law.

Such behaviors, they assert, “speak volumes” about his inability to follow legal restrictions if granted release.

Diddy’s 5th bond hearing is scheduled for November 22.