Diddy Makes Power Move To Have RICO Charges Tossed

Sean “Diddy” Combs is urging a federal court to dismiss charges against him, accusing prosecutors of overstepping constitutional limits by seizing confidential legal notes.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing to have sex trafficking and racketeering charges against him tossed out of court in a move that could see the jailed disgraced mogul freed from jail.

Diddy and his lawyers recently filed a motion claiming prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by improperly accessing confidential legal materials seized from his jail cell.

Diddy, who has been detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September arrest, argues the prosecution has overstepped by reviewing handwritten legal notes taken during an October 28 sweep of his cell.

His legal team contends this alleged misconduct compromises his right to a fair trial.

Diddy’s lawyer, Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, asked U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to dismiss the indictment outright or, at a minimum, disqualify prosecutors involved in reviewing what the defense asserts were protected materials.

The filing accuses the government of infringing on attorney-client privilege, arguing that prosecutors viewing his privileged documents have irreparably harmed Combs’ ability to mount a defense.

The motion also seeks other remedies, including appointing a Special Master to independently review privileged materials, suppression of the notes seized during the search, and a court order preventing the surveillance of Diddy’s communications with his legal team.

The search, conducted as part of a federal effort to eliminate contraband across correctional facilities, reportedly targeted items like illicit drugs, weapons, and unauthorized electronics.

Prosecutors maintained that the operation was routine and not explicitly directed at Diddy.

The Bureau of Prisons described the sweep that led to the note seizure as part of a broader safety initiative, stating it was not tied to any specific threat.

But for Combs and his team, what began as a standard operation has escalated into a battle over potential government overreach.

Attorneys representing the Hip-Hop mogul claim the seizure of his notes and alleged monitoring of his communication with defense attorneys crosses a legal line and want the case dismissed.

The courtroom fight comes as the music icon, whose career spans decades and includes ventures in music, fashion, and business, faces serious allegations that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.