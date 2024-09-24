Diddy Predicted Arrest For Wild Parties In Throwback Clip  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy once predicted that he would probably get locked up over his wild parties 25 years before his arrest.

Diddy predicted his downfall during a 1999 interview, claiming he would be arrested over his wild parties.

After Diddy’s arrest last week, social media users dredged up old clips of Diddy and others referencing his now infamous bashes.

The Bad Boy Records boss, who faces life in prison on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, once told Entertainment Tonight that his celeb gatherings would likely land him behind bars.

“They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man,” Diddy said. “They don’t want me to throw the parties no more. But we ain’t gon’ stop. We gon’ keep having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life.

“You’re gonna hear about my parties, they’re gonna be shutting them down, they gon’ probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ‘cuz we want to have a good time.”

Diddy also claimed “It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated” by his parties but insisted he’s simply uniting “people from all walks of life.”

Diddy Says “You Need Locks On The Doors” To Stop Women Leaving Parties

Another resurfaced interview from a 2002 appearance on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” features Diddy joking about preventing women from leaving his parties.

He revealed he keeps his party guests supplied with plenty of alcohol and water, arguing you need to have what women want to keep them there.

“If you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave,” Combs said. “Gotta keep ‘em there. You need locks on the doors.”

O’Brien responded by saying, “This is sounding kind of dangerous now,” but Diddy replied, “it’s a little kinky,” before continuing to give tips for throwing a good party.

“You need a lot of heat,” Diddy said, adding that he turns the air conditioning off at his parties because heat affects alcohol. “Everybody gets a little bit more comfortable and loose,” he explained.