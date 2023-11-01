Diddy Explains His Psychedelic Adventure With Toad Venom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs delves into his personal journey with psychedelic toad venom, emphasizing both the intrigue and caution surrounding the substance.”

On a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Sean “Diddy” Combs opened up about his foray into the world of psychedelic toad venom.

The music mogul, known for his adventurous spirit, candidly shared his experience and the precautions he took.

“I’m the type of guy [who’ll] try anything once… with an ambulance outside,” Diddy revealed, emphasizing the importance of safety during such an intense experience.

While he was somewhat reserved about the specifics of his trip, he did drop hints that his journey was distinct from others who have tried the substance.

“Eric didn’t see what I saw,” he teased, referencing Eric Andre, another celebrity who had previously discussed his own experience with the venom on the show.

Psychedelic toad venom, also known as 5-MeO-DMT, is a potent hallucinogen derived from the Colorado River toad.

When vaporized and inhaled, it can lead to powerful, albeit short-lived, psychedelic experiences.

While some advocate for its therapeutic benefits, ranging from treating depression to inducing spiritual awakenings, its intensity means it’s not suitable for everyone.

There are multiple varieties of psychedelic toad juices available.

The most well-known is sourced from the Colorado River toad, native to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico.

However, other toads, like the Amazon’s Giant Monkey Frog, also produce secretions with psychoactive properties. These secretions have historically been used by indigenous communities in shamanic rituals and healing ceremonies.

Returning to Diddy’s experience, he was clear about not endorsing the substance for everyone.

“I wouldn’t advise it to anybody, but I could just speak on my experiences,” he stated, also mentioning he had a “great toad guy” for those curious about trying it.

In the same interview, Diddy also touched upon various other topics, from his recent music projects to his spiritual beliefs.

“I’m in constant conversation with God,” he shared, highlighting his deep connection to his faith and music.