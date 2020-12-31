Diddy Puts Billions To Work To Help Miami Families In Need

(AllHipHop News)
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is helping Miami residents pay their rent amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the rapper is supporting a number of families in the Overton neighborhood and offering grants to help 175 families across the area to pay for their housing as well as essentials.
Diddy will be giving out the financial gifts through his Sean Combs Foundation.
The report comes after Diddy was recently forced to cancel his annual New Year’s Eve party amid the coronavirus pandemic, which he usually holds in Miami, Florida.
Alongside a heart emoji, he wrote on his Instagram story: “TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!”