Diddy Receives Key To The City From Self-Proclaimed “Bad Boy Of Politics” Eric Adams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy obtained to a key to New York City after releasing his latest project ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid.’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams presented a key to the city to Diddy at a ceremony in Times Square on Friday (September 15). The event coincided with the release of The Love Album: Off The Grid, the Bad Boy Records founder’s first studio album since 2006’s Press Play.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics,” Mayor Adams said.

Diddy thanked his hometown for honoring him with a key to the city. He celebrated by riding around Times Square, shouting at pedestrians while hanging outside of the window of his vehicle.

“Ayo, New York – we f###### did it!” Diddy said in a clip posted on his social media accounts. “Harlem, we did it … The key to the city. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m coming to the Garden with this s### and then I’m gonna be in Brooklyn this Sunday. I’m not playing with you, New York.”

Diddy added, “I’m gonna give you this love. It’s a love rampage! Yeah, New York, we outside, outside, outside. And tonight, we acting bad, bad. It’s f###### Friday. The album’s out … We taking that s### to number one.”

The Love Album: Off The Grid is available now on streaming platforms. Diddy’s latest project features collaborations with Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, Busta Rhymes, 21 Savage, French Montana, Swae Lee, Summer Walker and more.