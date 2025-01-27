Diddy’s Alleged Reign Of Fear Unveiled By Danity Kane’s D. Woods In New Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

D. Woods says she feared for her safety as a member of Danity Kane and shares her apprehension about potential backlash after participating in a documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Former Danity Kane star D. Woods said she fears potential retaliation from Sean “Diddy” Combs after participating in a new documentary, The Fall of Diddy, which delves into the music mogul’s alleged history of abuse, coercion, and control.

The documentary, set to air on January 27, 2025, on Investigation Discovery and stream on Max, examines disturbing claims against the Hip-Hop icon, including allegations of sexual misconduct, emotional manipulation, and toxic workplace conditions.

For D. Woods, revisiting those years has been both cathartic and terrifying.

“I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed,” D. Woods said during an interview about her time under Combs’ Bad Boy Records and working with Danity Kane from 2005 to 2008.

D. Woods reflected on the power imbalance she experienced while under his watch, describing a verbally abusive environment that left her fearful and disillusioned.

“From the outside, he was this mogul. He was this guy who, you know, could make your dreams come true. But somebody, constantly treating you like a piece of meat, only seeing, only valuing you for your sex appeal… in some of the environments, you know, it was… scary to be by yourself.”

The documentary sheds light on allegations that have followed Combs for years.

Federal prosecutors claim his abusive behavior stretches back to 2008, with accusations ranging from coercing women into sexual activities to creating environments riddled with intimidation and substance use.

Several former Danity Kane members, including Dawn Richard and Aubrey O’Day, have also made damning assertions about their time with Combs.

In September 2024, Richard filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, physical violence, forced labor, and withholding $3.5 million in earnings.

The lawsuit also alleged that Richard witnessed Combs physically abuse his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and reportedly saw him and others engage in disturbing behavior, including the use of illegal drugs and involvement with minors.

O’Day, meanwhile, has painted an unsettling picture of Combs’ alleged attempts to control and humiliate her.

She claimed he once sent her away from a studio session because her toenails weren’t properly polished and manipulated her appearance in music videos.

O’Day has said Diddy “groomed” the members, alleging she was ultimately fired from Danity Kane for refusing to fulfill demands beyond music.

Leaning into these accounts, D. Woods struggles with the emotional toll of coming forward.

“Even doing this, it’s like maybe I shouldn’t say I should stop talking, shut up, but it’s like, you know, well, not talking hasn’t changed anything either.”

While she acknowledges the weight of her revelations, she remains determined to ensure her truth is known.

Diddy, currently in federal custody following his September arrest on sex trafficking charges, has denied all allegations through his attorneys.