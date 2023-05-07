Diddy Reveals The True Inspiration Behind Met Gala Look

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Met Gala may have paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld but Diddy had another icon in mind with his outrageous outfit. Check it out.

Diddy honored the late André Leon Talley with his dramatic look for the 2023 Met Gala.

The Hip-Hop mogul, also known as Sean Love Combs, stepped out in a black suit and matching cape studded with floral motifs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Taking to Instagram after the annual fashion bash, Diddy explained that he wanted to pay homage to André, who was known for wearing capes and robes to events, with the Sean John Couture ensemble.

In addition, he included a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld in the outfit, which was particularly poignant as the Met Gala had the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

And while walking the red carpet, Diddy told Vogue that he learned a lot from Chanel designer Karl when he was working on his Sean John fashion brand.

“I got a chance to spend time with Karl when I was designing Sean John, just as a fellow designer. And he was so creative, and he had so much attention to detail,” the 53-year-old added.

André died at the age of 73 in 2022, while Karl passed away at the age of 85 in 2019.