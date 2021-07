Sean “Diddy” Combs has become one of the most successful businessmen in the entertainment business. And you will never guess what drove his desire to succeed! It’s not what you think!

You have to love Diddy.

He talks about the two things that made him hustle hard: Mangos and Roaches.

That’s right. The multi-hyphenate took to social media to share with his Instagram followers to show why he isn’t as special as many think that he is.

But this Diddy’s desire to live well is the motivating factor behind what he does.

The caption to the post says, “One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE

This glimpse of his past poverty was accompanied by a video of the Bad Boy founder in front of an infinity pool that is in front of the beautiful view of the ocean.

As Diddy stuffs his face with sliced fruit he says, “You can do it too. You could be whoever you want. You could be eating mango too with the ocean as your backyard.”

“I ain’t special. I just want it … want it bad. You feel me? And I am not gonna allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard. Nah, baby,” he continued speaking with the juices from the drupe dripping from his lip.

At 51, Sean “Brother Love aka P. Diddy aka Puff Daddy” Combs is worth, according to Forbes, is worth $51 million.

The credible money mag says that Diddy makes the most of his money through his Circo vodka brand, DeLeón tequila and Aquahydrate alkaline water.

He still can’t stop and won’t stop on the music front as his has recently locked in a deal with Epic Records and has a cable network called Revolt.

According to reports Diddy has a net worth of $900 million.