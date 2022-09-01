Diddy Says Working With Dr. Dre Was A Dream Come True

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy commented on his recent link up with super producer Dr. Dre in the recording studio. Read more about what the former enemies are up to!

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reunited with Dr. Dre following their feud.

The hip-hop mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slideshow of himself and the legendary producer at work in the recording studio.

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” he wrote in the caption. “I remember the first time I heard @drdre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up!”

Calling the recording session “a great experience,” Diddy noted that he was thrilled to team up with Dre.

“I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero,” the 52-year-old added.

Dr. Dre and Diddy were once locked in a violent feud between their respective labels, death row records, and Bad Boy entertainment.

The issues led to the murders of both labels, marquee artists Tupac Shakur who was shot and killed in an unsolved murder in 1996, and the notorious big, who was gunned down 7 months later in 1997.

Diddy and Dre’s collaboration also comes eight years after they feuded over Apple’s purchase of the entrepreneur’s headphones brand Beats.

Back in May 2014, Tyrese Gibson shared a video online revealing that Apple bosses were purchasing the brand for $3.2 billion before the deal was finalized.

When Diddy saw the clip, he told Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine, which led Apple chief executive Tim Cook to drop $200 million from the deal.

However, Diddy denied the pair held any longstanding resentment toward each other when he invited Dre onstage during the final night of the Bad Boys Reunion Tour in 2016