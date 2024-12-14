Parents Seek To Banish Diddy’s Name From Elementary School

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who once co-founded a Harlem charter school to build educational opportunities, is now the subject of playground barbs and classroom taunts across New York City public schools. Public school children, some as young as eight years old, have made jokes about the music mogul during school hours, leaving parents outraged and educators […]

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who once co-founded a Harlem charter school to build educational opportunities, is now the subject of playground barbs and classroom taunts across New York City public schools.

Public school children, some as young as eight years old, have made jokes about the music mogul during school hours, leaving parents outraged and educators scrambling to address the issue.

At PS 11, a Chelsea elementary school, Vanessa Mejia told the New York Post that her third-grade daughter came home repeating a classmate’s comment earlier that day.

According to Mejia, the student shouted, “Welcome to my Diddy party!” during class, sparking laughter.

The quips come at a time when Combs is facing multiple legal charges, including accusations of racketeering, sexual assault, and sex trafficking, prompting parents to express concern over kids potentially being exposed to such adult matters.

The Department of Education has characterized the rise of Diddy-themed mockery as an opportunity for reflection and growth.

“School is a place of learning and growth, and we are proud that our buildings are filled with dedicated and talented educators who can use these instances as teachable moments for our youngest New Yorkers,” said Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for the department.

Many schools are said to approach the situation by engaging in discussions with parents and offering professional counseling services to students.

Once regarded as a forward-thinking advocate for education reform, Diddy made headlines in 2016 when he co-founded Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School to provide a rigorous college-prep curriculum for underserved students in grades 6 through 12.

But despite heartfelt intentions, the school became mired in turmoil, coping with teacher shortages, chronic violence, and a revolving door of leadership that saw seven principals in as many years.

Administrators formally cut ties with the mogul after a video of him beating up Cassie sparked outrage, marking an unceremonious downfall for what was once considered a promising endeavor.

While parents struggle with navigating Diddy’s fall from grace being a constant classroom topic, the former Hip-Hop mogul is contending with a growing slate of legal troubles.

Earlier this week, he was hit with three additional lawsuits alleging sexual assault and sodomy, bringing further distress to his already crumbling legacy.