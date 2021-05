Diddy might be making a move on his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. But can he get past Ben Affleck?

“Siri … Puff is thinking about Jennifer again. What song do you think he should listen to…?”

“Seems like yesterday we used to rock the show/ I laced the track; you locked the flow/So far from hangin’ on the block for dough.” — Diddy

“Siri … but she too rich and just got out of a relationship. Why you play that?“

“Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got/I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block” — J-Lo

Before people used to blend their names, Diddy-Lo was a thing.

It was Summer of 1999 and Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez were joined at the hip. They were the most solid couple in the rap world. This too cool rap mogul and the movie star, seemed to be everything to everyone: the media, to fans, and most of all to each other.

On Thursday, May 27, Brother Love must have been humming his platinum-selling Billboard #1 hit, “I’ll Be Missing You.” But instead of thinking about B.I.G., the one to whom the song is dedicated to, it seems as if it could also apply to his ex.

Diddy and J.Lo most certainly “rocked the show” whenever they stepped out. Check them out here in the “Been Around The World” official music video, and see if that’s not true.

He came “so far from hangin’ on the block,” and well … where is Jenny from? Now you see …Well, maybe we are reaching. But what are fans supposed to think when Puff drops this #TBT on his IG?

The Throwback Thursday pictures them back in the early 2000s hand-in-hand, coming out of a store. Now that they are both single, maybe Brother Love is sending the social media bat signal.

He may have to get past J.Lo’s current flame, Ben Affleck. “Bennifer” has been seen together, getting close, ever since she broke off her engagement to New York Yankee’s slugger, Alex Rodriguez.

They were even spotted smooching in between workout sets earlier this week at Anatomy Fitness in Miami.

The Bad Boy producer might be remixing “I’ll Be Missing You” right now. You never know.