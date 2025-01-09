EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accused Of Making “Sex Slaves” Wear Color-Coded Clothing At Parties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s famed White Parties are now under fire after allegations claim their all-white dress code symbolized women’s status as his sex slaves.

Diddy’s White Parties, long considered the pinnacle of celebrity luxury, are now the focus of a disturbing new claim lodged by a former Go-Go dancer who worked the events.

In a new lawsuit, Adria English accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of using these events to mask a sinister undercurrent of abuse, claiming a certain dress code signaled women’s status as his sex slaves.

The complaint alleges that women were forced to wear specific white outfits at these lavish gatherings hosted at Diddy’s estates in the Hamptons and Miami.

According to English, these uniforms were not just aesthetic choices but a coded message to guests that the women were available for exploitation.

“She later learned that the uniforms she and other trafficking victims were forced to wear were color-coded to indicate to guests whether a victim was available for sexual exploitation. [Diddy] would choose the uniform and color that girls would wear to indicate to the rest of the partygoers that she was for sale as a sex slave,” English’s lawyer Joel M. Taylor said.

English, recruited to perform as a dancer at the 2004 Labor Day White Party, alleges she was duped into believing the job would jumpstart her music career.

Instead, she claims she was coerced into Diddy’s inner circle under false pretenses.

After her initial participation, she alleges the events escalated into “Freak Off” after-parties, where she and others were drugged and forced into non-consensual acts.

The complaint goes further, accusing Diddy of using violence, threats, and drugging as tools of control.

English claims she was later required to wear black outfits, a grim symbol marking her as a victim who had been previously assaulted.

“[English] was required to wear a black dress to the ‘White Party’ not simply to denote her capacity as an employee, but more sinisterly as a sex-trafficked sex worker who had been drugged and raped while unconscious by multiple guests at a previous party,” according to the new filing.

The latest allegations are part of a growing list of lawsuits and accusations against Diddy, who is detained at the MDC lockup in Brooklyn on RICO and sex trafficking charges.

He is slated to go to trial in May.

English’s case has faced notable challenges, including the sudden departure of her legal team.

Her first set of lawyers withdrew from representation, citing “irreconcilable differences” stemming from disputes over settlement demands and legal strategies, as well as what they described as English’s “undermining behavior” and “tone and lack of respect.”

Diddy has denied all claims and maintains his innocence.