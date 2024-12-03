EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Gets Small Win: Judge Pressures Prosecutors Over Leaks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs has won a small but significant step in his fight against alleged leaks to the media, as a federal judge ordered prosecutors to produce a sworn affidavit affirming they are not the source of leaked information.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian issued the directive Monday (December 2), setting a clear December 4 deadline for compliance.

The latest development comes after Diddy’s attorneys accused federal agents and prosecutors of improperly disclosing details to the press.

They argued that the alleged leaks have fueled a wave of prejudicial media coverage, posing a severe threat to the Hip-Hop mogul’s right to a fair trial.

Among the claims leveled by the defense is the accusation that a 2016 surveillance video depicting Diddy attacking a former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, was leaked by individuals tied to the case.

Prosecutors, however, have firmly denied the allegations, calling Diddy’s claims “grasping at straws” in a series of responses submitted to the Court.

They have argued that there is no evidence to suggest improper disclosure of grand jury materials and insist that the 2016 video was sourced outside the federal investigation.

Additionally, prosecutors say concerns over protecting victims and witnesses are paramount, citing the risk of intimidation or tampering as a reason for withholding certain details.

Diddy’s request for an expansive gag order also failed to gain traction with Judge Subramanian, who ruled against the measure on October 25.

While the Court imposed restrictions on the release of grand jury materials and other sensitive information, the judge stopped short of finding any credible evidence of past misconduct by prosecutors.

“With this order in hand, both sides can make sure that anyone involved with this case or the related investigation understands what they are not permitted to disclose,” the judge wrote. “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked. The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial.”

Diddy is locked up at the MDC jail in Brooklyn after being denied bond for a fourth time. His trial is set for May 5, 2025.

