Diddy’s Eldest Son Justin Combs Arrested In Beverly Hills For DUI

Officers conducted a routine traffic stop around 8 a.m. PT after he allegedly ran a red light.

Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, was reportedly arrested in Beverly Hills on Sunday (June 4). According to Fox News, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the 29-year-old was taken into custody on suspicions of driving under the influence. Officers conducted a routine traffic stop around 8 a.m. PT after he allegedly ran a red light. Once they began speaking to Combs, they started to question his ability to operate a vehicle safely.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs,” Officer Moore stated. “The investigation revealed that he was under the influence.”

What exactly Combs was on has yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, Combs was placed in cuffs and hauled off to jail. It’s unclear if he’s bailed out as of Sunday evening. His bond was set at $5,000.

This story is developing.