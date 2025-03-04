Diddy Accused Of Forcing Bad Boy Co-Founder To Perform Oral Sex In Explosive Law Suit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kirk Burrowes is suing Diddy for sexual abuse and extortion, claiming a decade-long pattern of harassment, intimidation and coercion.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a lawsuit from Kirk Burrowes, co-founder and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, who accuses the mogul of a “deeply disturbing pattern” of abusive behavior.

In his explosive lawsuit, Burrowes accuses the disgraced mogul of sexual abuse, coercion, violence, intimidation, career sabotage and financial extortion spanning more than a decade.

The complaint details years of “predatory” actions and repeated sexual harassment, including unwanted sexual advances, nudity, sexual overtones, voyeurism and acts of exhibitionism.

In the filing, Burrowes details an incident in 1995 where Diddy allegedly demanded he watch him masturbate. Things escalated later that year when Burrowes claims Diddy pinned him “down onto a bed and [simulated] intercourse until he ejaculated.”

Diddy also allegedly asked his associate to “give him hand jobs, blow jobs and to use objects on him anally.”

Additionally, Diddy is accused of forcing Burrowes to watch him engage in sexual acts with others to reinforce “control through humiliation and intimidation.”

The complaint also alleges that Combs “stormed” into Burrowes’ office wielding a baseball bat, demanding that he “sign over his 25% stake in Bad Boy Entertainment, Inc. or face violent consequences.”

As a result, Burrowes relinquished his ownership stake “without receiving any financial compensation” in 1996, with Diddy reportedly taking deliberate actions to “erase” his legacy at the company.

Further, Diddy allegedly blacklisted Burrowes by warning industry executives against working with him as recently as 2022.

Burrowes requests a jury trial and seeks redress for the physical, emotional, and financial devastation inflicted upon him.

Burrowes Sues Diddy’s Mom Over Bad Boy Ownership Stake

Kirk Burrowes also filed a lawsuit against Diddy’s mom, Janice Combs, on February 26. He claims she unlawfully took control of his 25% stake in Bad Boy following her son’s alleged threat of physical violence.

The suit seeks $100,000 Burrowes asserts he is owed, along with additional damages. He is also asking for reinstatement of his 25% ownership stake, his annual share of profits and a full forensic audit of Bad Boy Entertainment’s financial records.